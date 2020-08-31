NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020

670 FPUS51 KBTV 310730

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

NYZ028-312000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ031-312000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ026-312000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ087-312000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ029-312000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ027-312000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ030-312000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ035-312000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ034-312000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

