NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

642 FPUS51 KBTV 270710

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

307 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

NYZ028-272000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

307 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s, except in the

upper 50s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ031-272000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

307 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ026-272000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

307 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ087-272000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

307 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ029-272000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

307 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ027-272000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

307 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ030-272000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

307 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ035-272000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

307 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ034-272000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

307 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

