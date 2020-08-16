NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020
_____
934 FPUS51 KBTV 160658
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
255 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
NYZ028-162000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
255 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s, except in the lower 60s along Lake
Champlain. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ031-162000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
255 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ026-162000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
255 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ087-162000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
255 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ029-162000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
255 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 80. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ027-162000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
255 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ030-162000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
255 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ035-162000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
255 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ034-162000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
255 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
