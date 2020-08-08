NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph

in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

