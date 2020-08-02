NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020
155 FPUS51 KBTV 021116
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
713 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
NYZ028-022000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
713 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a
chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s until
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ031-022000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
713 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ026-022000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
713 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ087-022000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
713 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south
15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely until
midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ029-022000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
713 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ027-022000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
713 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then scattered
thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ030-022000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
713 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly
sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ035-022000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
713 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a
chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
until midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall until midnight. Breezy with lows around 70.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s until midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ034-022000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
713 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely until
midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight.
Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
