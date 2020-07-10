NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s until midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s until

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s until midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid

with highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s until midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

