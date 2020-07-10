NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
NYZ028-102000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot with
highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,
then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s until midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ031-102000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with
highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,
then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ026-102000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s until
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ087-102000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then showers likely after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s until midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ029-102000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with
highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,
then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid
with highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ027-102000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then showers likely after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat
index values in the upper 90s until midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ030-102000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,
then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ035-102000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower
90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible
after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ034-102000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
312 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then
showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
