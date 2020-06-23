NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

346 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

NYZ028-232000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

346 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then cloudy with showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ031-232000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

346 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of

thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then cloudy with showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ026-232000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

346 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ087-232000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

346 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until

midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ029-232000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

346 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then cloudy with showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ027-232000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

346 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs around 90.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely until midnight, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ030-232000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

346 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then cloudy with showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ035-232000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

346 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ034-232000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

346 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then cloudy with showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

