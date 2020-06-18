NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

254 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

254 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

254 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

254 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

254 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

254 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

254 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

254 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

254 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

254 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

