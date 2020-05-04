NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2020
454 FPUS51 KBTV 040718
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
315 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020
NYZ028-042000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
315 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ031-042000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
315 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until
midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ026-042000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
315 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ087-042000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
315 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ029-042000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
315 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ027-042000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
315 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ030-042000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
315 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ035-042000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
315 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ034-042000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
315 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Brisk with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Breezy with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather