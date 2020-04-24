NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow likely. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow likely. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

