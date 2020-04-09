NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

349 FPUS51 KBTV 090758

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

356 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

NYZ028-092000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

356 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely, mainly until midnight.

Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ031-092000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

356 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers. A chance of snow showers this morning,

then snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers until midnight. Snow showers

likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ026-092000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

356 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then snow showers or a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ087-092000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

356 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain or snow showers until midnight, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting

to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers likely. Total

snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ029-092000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

356 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Snow showers this afternoon. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely or rain showers until midnight,

then snow showers after midnight. Additional snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Rain showers in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ027-092000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

356 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers. Snow showers this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then snow or rain showers likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers likely. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ030-092000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

356 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers. A chance of snow showers this morning,

then snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely until midnight, then snow

showers after midnight. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain or snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ035-092000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

356 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers likely, mainly until midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ034-092000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

356 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers. A chance of snow showers this morning,

then snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers until midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Additional snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches possible. Windy with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches possible. Windy with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Blustery with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

