NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

_____

284 FPUS51 KBTV 190723

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020

NYZ028-192000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ031-192000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows around 18. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ026-192000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around

20. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ087-192000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 19. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ029-192000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and

much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around

17. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ027-192000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around

19. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ030-192000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and

much warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around 16. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ035-192000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and much

warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ034-192000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or light snow this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to south 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Very windy

and much warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Very windy with lows 15 to

23. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

