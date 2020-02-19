NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

974 FPUS51 KBTV 190750

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

247 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

NYZ028-192100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

247 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Breezy with highs around 30. Temperature falling into

the lower 20s this afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 12. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below.

West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ031-192100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

247 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 1 below.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 8 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 below.

West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ026-192100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

247 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 12. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ087-192100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

247 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2 above. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ029-192100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

247 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 2 below.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below.

West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ027-192100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

247 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ030-192100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

247 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

1 inch possible. Breezy with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 4 below. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 8 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 below.

West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ035-192100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

247 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 21.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ034-192100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

247 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Windy with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with lows

4 below to 2 above zero. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 6 to 14 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 below.

West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

