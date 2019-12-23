NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 22, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

338 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

339 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and

variable winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

339 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

until midnight. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light and

variable winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

339 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and

variable winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

339 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and

variable winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

339 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and

variable winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

339 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Light and

variable winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

339 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light and

variable winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

339 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds

around 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

339 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

until midnight. Breezy with lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph until midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds around

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

