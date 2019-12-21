NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

329 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

NYZ028-212100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

329 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18, except in the lower 20s

along Lake Champlain. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

NYZ031-212100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

329 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ026-212100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

329 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ087-212100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

329 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ029-212100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

329 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ027-212100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

329 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ030-212100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

329 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ035-212100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

329 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19, except in the lower 20s

along Lake Champlain. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ034-212100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

329 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 18. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

