Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation

a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation

a dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Lows

around 18. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of

snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers until midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of

snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers until midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid

20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of

snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely this

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely until midnight,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting

to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

around 18. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning,

then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers until midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely until midnight,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting

to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

around 17. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 14 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers until midnight, then

a chance of snow or rain after midnight. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers or a slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation

a dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

around 19. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery, colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 13 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

