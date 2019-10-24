NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

317 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

317 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, except in the

lower 40s along Lake Champlain. West winds 10 to 15 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

317 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

317 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

317 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

317 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

317 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

317 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

317 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

317 AM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph until midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph in

the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

