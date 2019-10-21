NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

_____

584 FPUS51 KBTV 210717

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

NYZ028-212000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ031-212000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ026-212000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ087-212000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ029-212000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ027-212000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ030-212000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ035-212000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ034-212000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather