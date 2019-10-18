NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
305 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
NYZ028-182000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
306 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then
mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s, except in the
upper 30s along Lake Champlain. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ031-182000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
306 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ026-182000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
306 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ087-182000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
306 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ029-182000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
306 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ027-182000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
306 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ030-182000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
306 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 50. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ035-182000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
306 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ034-182000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
306 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this
morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph until midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy with highs around 50.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy with lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
