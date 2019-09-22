NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2019

124 FPUS51 KBTV 220726

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

NYZ028-222000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ031-222000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ026-222000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ087-222000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ029-222000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ027-222000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Warmer with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ030-222000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ035-222000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ034-222000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

