NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019
_____
916 FPUS51 KBTV 040708
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
304 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
NYZ028-042000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
304 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,
then clear after midnight. Less humid with lows around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ031-042000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
304 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around
70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,
then clear after midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Less
humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ026-042000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
304 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers until midnight.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Less humid with lows in the mid
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ087-042000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
304 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers until midnight.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Less humid with lows in the mid
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around
70. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ029-042000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
304 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,
then clear after midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Less
humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ027-042000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
304 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers until midnight.
Patchy dense fog after midnight. Less humid with lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around
70. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ030-042000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
304 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,
then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy dense fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ035-042000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
304 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
this morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then clear after midnight. Less humid with lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ034-042000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
304 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,
decreasing to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then clear after midnight. Patchy dense fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming
light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather