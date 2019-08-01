NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 1, 2019
_____
421 FPUS51 KBTV 011054
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
652 AM EDT Thu Aug 1 2019
NYZ028-012000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
652 AM EDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ031-012000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
652 AM EDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around
80. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ026-012000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
652 AM EDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ087-012000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
652 AM EDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
70 percent.
$$
NYZ029-012000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
652 AM EDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows around
50. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around
80. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ027-012000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
652 AM EDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ030-012000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
652 AM EDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around
80. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ035-012000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
652 AM EDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light
and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ034-012000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
652 AM EDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather