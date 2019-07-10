NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

_____

434 FPUS51 KBTV 100528

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

NYZ028-100800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ031-100800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light

and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ026-100800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ087-100800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ029-100800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ027-100800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ030-100800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ035-100800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ034-100800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy until midnight. A chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather