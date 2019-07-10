NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
_____
434 FPUS51 KBTV 100528
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
NYZ028-100800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ031-100800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light
and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ026-100800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ087-100800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming
south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ029-100800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming
south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ027-100800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming
south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ030-100800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming
south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ035-100800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ034-100800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
124 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy until midnight. A chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
