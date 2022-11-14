NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 13, 2022

446 FPUS51 KBUF 140850

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

350 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

NYZ001-142200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

350 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around 40.

West winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the evening,

then snow overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ010-142200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

350 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to

around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the evening,

then snow overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may

be heavy at times. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-142200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

350 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers

likely. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ011-142200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

350 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs

in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows around 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ085-142200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

350 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

partly sunny from late morning on. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to

around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper

30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds

10 mph or less, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ012-142200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

350 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. East winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows

in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-142200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

350 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers this morning. Cold with highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in

interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no accumulation. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from around 30 in interior

valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ020-142200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

350 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers this morning. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no

accumulation. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ021-142200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

350 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no

accumulation. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ013-142200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

350 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ014-142200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

350 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on

the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ003-142200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

350 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then mostly

cloudy through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the lower 30s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ004-142200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

350 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to

the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ005-142200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

350 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then rain likely

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ006-142200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

350 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers early this

afternoon. Partly sunny late. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug

Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around

30 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around

40 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers

likely. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-142200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

350 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug

Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows

20 to 25. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ008-142200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

350 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely.

Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

