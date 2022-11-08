NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

338 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

338 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cold with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

338 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cold with lows ranging from the

mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along

the Lake Erie shore to around 70 inland. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

338 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 60 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

338 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cold with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

338 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cold with lows ranging from the

lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s inland

to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

338 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

338 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior

valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cold with lows ranging from the

upper 30s in interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

338 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 mph or less, becoming northeast.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

338 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

338 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

338 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

338 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to

around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

338 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

338 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

338 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cold with lows ranging from the

upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

338 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, mild with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and not as cold with lows ranging

from the lower 40s across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

338 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25. North winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

