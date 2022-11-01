NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 31, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

405 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

NYZ001-012115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

405 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers through early afternoon,

then mostly sunny late. Warm with highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ010-012115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

405 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ002-012115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

405 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers through early afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ011-012115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

405 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ085-012115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

405 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog from

late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ012-012115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

405 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Warm with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ019-012115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

405 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in

interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ020-012115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

405 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog this

morning. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise becoming

mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ021-012115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

405 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Warm with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ013-012115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

405 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm

with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around

60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ014-012115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

405 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ003-012115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

405 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm

with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ004-012115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

405 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. West winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ005-012115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

405 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ006-012115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

405 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog from

late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 60 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ007-012115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

405 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon. Patchy

fog from late morning on. Warm with highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ008-012115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

405 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around

60 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

