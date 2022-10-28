NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 27, 2022

_____

705 FPUS51 KBUF 280814

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

414 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

NYZ001-282115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

414 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ010-282115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

414 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper

30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ002-282115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

414 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ011-282115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

414 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ085-282115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

414 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ012-282115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

414 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ019-282115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

414 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior

valleys to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in

interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ020-282115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

414 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ021-282115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

414 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops

to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ013-282115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

414 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid

60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ014-282115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

414 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the

lower elevations to around 40 on the hilltops. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops

to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ003-282115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

414 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland

to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ004-282115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

414 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ005-282115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

414 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ006-282115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

414 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ007-282115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

414 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill

to around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ008-282115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

414 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging from

around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower

60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather