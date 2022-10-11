NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022 _____ 847 FPUS51 KBUF 110835 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 NYZ001-112100- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Warm with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ010-112100- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Warm with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Early morning highs in the lower 60s, then temperatures falling into the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ002-112100- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ011-112100- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Late morning highs in the lower 60s, then temperatures falling into the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ085-112100- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Early morning highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 50s inland and to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ012-112100- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ019-112100- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ020-112100- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ021-112100- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ013-112100- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ014-112100- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ003-112100- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight. Warm with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ004-112100- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows around 50. Light south winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ005-112100- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows around 50. Light south winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ006-112100- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ007-112100- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Breezy, mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ008-112100- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cold with lows ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ JJR\/RSH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather