NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 26, 2022 _____ 890 FPUS51 KBUF 270845 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 NYZ001-272115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ010-272115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ002-272115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early this morning, then showers likely late this morning. Showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Occasional showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ011-272115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Occasional showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ085-272115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ012-272115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Showers early this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then occasional showers overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ019-272115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy, cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ020-272115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ021-272115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ013-272115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early this morning, then showers from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ014-272115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early this morning, then showers likely late this morning. Showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers. Cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ003-272115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early this morning, then showers likely late this morning. Showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ004-272115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early this morning, then showers likely late this morning. Showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ005-272115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ006-272115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely early. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Locally heavy rainfall possible from late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ007-272115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ008-272115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Showers likely early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather