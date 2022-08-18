NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 _____ 662 FPUS51 KBUF 180830 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 430 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 NYZ001-182115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 430 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ010-182115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 430 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ002-182115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 430 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light west winds. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ011-182115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 430 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ085-182115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 430 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ012-182115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 430 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ019-182115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 430 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. .FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ020-182115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 430 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ021-182115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 430 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ013-182115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 430 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ014-182115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 430 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early. Partly sunny late this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ003-182115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 430 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ004-182115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 430 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this morning, then partly sunny from late morning on. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ005-182115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 430 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon. Partly sunny late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ006-182115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 430 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ007-182115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 430 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from around 60 across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ008-182115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 430 AM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather