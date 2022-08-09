NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 8, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then clearing.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the

mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then

partly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the

lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers early this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers early. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light southwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this

morning. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid

70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly sunny.

Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a chance

of showers early. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in

interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly sunny.

Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early this morning, then a

chance of showers through early afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this

morning, then a chance of showers from late morning on. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers early. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers early. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers early. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the

mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the

lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers early. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the

lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers early. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers early. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around

60 across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

early, then a chance of showers early. Highs ranging from around

70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around

60 across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 across

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

419 AM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower

70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

