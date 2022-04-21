NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

347 FPUS51 KBUF 210812

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

412 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

NYZ001-212115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

412 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

50s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ010-212115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

412 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ002-212115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

412 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 50s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

50s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ011-212115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

412 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ085-212115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

412 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging

from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ012-212115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

412 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon. Windy with highs ranging

from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

around 40. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ019-212115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

412 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon. Windy with highs ranging

from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the

upper 50s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warmer with highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to around

70 inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ020-212115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

412 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon. Windy with highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warmer with highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ021-212115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

412 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on

the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Some patchy

fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ013-212115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

412 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers through

early afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 15

to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ014-212115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

412 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers through

early afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 15

to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to

the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ003-212115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

412 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers through

early afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 50 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ004-212115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

412 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers from late morning

on. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming east 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ005-212115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

412 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers from late morning on. Breezy with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ006-212115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

412 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers from late morning on. Highs ranging from

around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s

across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around

50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ007-212115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

412 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers from late morning on. Windy with highs ranging

from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the

lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ008-212115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

412 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers from late morning on. Breezy with highs

ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around

50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

