NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 14, 2022

_____

801 FPUS51 KBUF 150605

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

205 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

NYZ001-151215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

205 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and wet snow

overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and wet snow in the morning, then just a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10

to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ010-151215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

205 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s inland. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30

mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and wet snow in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Colder with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10

mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ002-151215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

205 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing. Breezy with lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and wet snow in the morning, then just a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-151215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

205 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional rain, mainly in the morning. Chilly with

highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and wet snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ085-151215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

205 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland

to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds diminishing to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and wet snow in the morning, then just a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower

30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and wet snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ012-151215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

205 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and wet snow in the morning, then just rain likely

in the afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s in the valleys. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and wet snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and wet snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ019-151215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

205 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Breezy with lows ranging from the mid

30s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and wet snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

just a chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and wet snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and wet snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ020-151215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

205 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15

mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Breezy

with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and wet snow in the morning, then just rain likely

in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and wet snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and wet snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ021-151215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

205 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10

to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Windy

with lows around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and wet snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and wet snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and wet snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ013-151215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

205 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15

mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest and increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows

around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ014-151215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

205 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy

with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ003-151215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

205 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...very windy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ004-151215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

205 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest and increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows

around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Colder with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and wet snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ005-151215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

205 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Colder with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and wet snow showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and wet snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ006-151215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

205 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10

mph or less, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and wet snow in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Much colder with highs ranging from around 40 on the

Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and wet snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ007-151215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

205 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across

the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and wet snow

overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and wet snow in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10

mph or less. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and wet snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ008-151215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

205 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10

mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. Southwest winds 5

to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and wet snow

overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and wet snow. Colder with highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s in the valleys. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and wet snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s in the

valleys. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and wet snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and wet snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and wet snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather