NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022

454 FPUS51 KBUF 270908

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

408 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

NYZ001-272215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

408 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers early this

morning, then occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow from

late morning on. Accumulation around 2 inches. Windy with highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy, colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph,

becoming north and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then

temperatures rising into the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as

cold with highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ010-272215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

408 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers early this

morning, then occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow from

late morning on. Additional accumulation around 2 inches. Windy with

highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then

temperatures rising to the mid 20s inland and to the upper 20s along

the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not

as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ002-272215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

408 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers early this

morning, then occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow from

late morning on. Additional accumulation around 2 inches. Windy with

highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy and much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then

temperatures rising into the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as

cold with highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

NYZ011-272215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

408 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers early this

morning, then snow showers and areas of blowing snow from late

morning on. Additional accumulation around 2 inches. Windy with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not

as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ085-272215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

408 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of snow

showers this morning. Cloudy with occasional snow showers and areas

of blowing snow this afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy

with highs ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Colder with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to 10 to

15 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then

temperatures rising to the mid 20s inland and to the upper 20s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ012-272215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

408 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow showers this morning. Cloudy with occasional snow showers and

areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches.

Windy with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ019-272215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

408 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of snow showers late this morning. Cloudy with occasional snow

showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow late. Accumulation

1 to 2 inches. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of blowing

snow in the evening. Additional accumulation around an inch. Colder

with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then

temperatures rising to the mid 20s in interior valleys and to the

lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ020-272215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

408 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of snow showers through early afternoon. Cloudy with occasional snow

showers and areas of blowing snow late. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this morning. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of blowing

snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Colder with lows 5 to

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ021-272215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

408 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of snow showers through early afternoon. Cloudy with occasional snow

showers and areas of blowing snow late. Accumulation an inch or

less. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.

Occasional snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Colder

with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ013-272215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

408 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of snow

showers this morning. Cloudy with snow showers and areas of blowing

snow this afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ014-272215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

408 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of snow

showers this morning. Cloudy with snow showers and areas of blowing

snow this afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation around

2 inches. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ003-272215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

408 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers early this

morning, then snow showers from late morning on. Areas of blowing

snow this afternoon. Accumulation around 2 inches. Windy with highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.

Windy and much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as

cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

NYZ004-272215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

408 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow showers this morning. Cloudy with snow showers and areas of

blowing snow this afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy with

highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west

and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches. Windy and much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming north

and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as

cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs around 40.

NYZ005-272215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

408 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then cloudy with occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow

this afternoon. Accumulation around 2 inches. Windy with highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy and much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming north and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows 10 to 15. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cold

with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs around 40.

NYZ006-272215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

408 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow showers

early. Occasional snow showers from late morning on. Areas of

blowing snow this afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from

3 to 5 inches across the lower elevations to 5 to 7 inches on the

Tug Hill. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Windy and much colder with

lows ranging from 5 below to 10 below zero across the Tug Hill to

zero to 5 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming north and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to

15 on the Tug Hill to around 20 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from zero

to 5 above across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with

highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ007-272215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

408 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from

3 to 5 inches across the lower elevations to 5 to 7 inches on the

Tug Hill. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows ranging

from 5 below to 10 below zero on the Tug Hill to zero to 5 below

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 above.

Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ008-272215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

408 AM EST Sun Feb 27 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow from

late morning on. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most

persistent snows. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows 5 below

to 10 below zero. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with

highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

