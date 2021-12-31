NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 30, 2021 _____ 089 FPUS51 KBUF 310833 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 NYZ001-312230- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the evening, then occasional drizzle with a chance of rain overnight. Near steady temperatures around 40. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow overnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ010-312230- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the evening, then occasional drizzle with a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight. Colder with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ002-312230- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early. Patchy fog late this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain overnight. Near steady temperatures around 40. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow overnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ011-312230- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the evening, then occasional drizzle with a chance of rain overnight. Lows around 40. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain, mild with highs around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight. Colder with lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ085-312230- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the evening, then occasional drizzle with rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain, snow and sleet overnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s inland and to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ012-312230- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain early. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the evening, then occasional drizzle with rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain, mild with highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain, snow and sleet overnight. Colder with lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow and sleet with freezing rain likely in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Early morning highs around 30, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the hilltops and to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ019-312230- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain in the evening, then occasional drizzle with rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain, snow and sleet overnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ020-312230- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain in the evening, then occasional drizzle with rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain, mild with highs around 50. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow, rain and sleet with freezing rain likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ021-312230- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the evening, then occasional drizzle with rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Early morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling into the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ013-312230- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow and sleet with rain likely in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ014-312230- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow and sleet with freezing rain likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Early morning highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the hilltops and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ003-312230- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain overnight. Lows around 40. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ004-312230- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through early afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain overnight. Lows around 40. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain, mild with highs around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with snow likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Much colder. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ005-312230- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through early afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain overnight. Lows around 40. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Much colder. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ006-312230- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through early afternoon. A chance of rain late this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and freezing rain overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow and sleet with freezing rain likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Early morning highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to around 20 on the Tug Hill and to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ007-312230- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through early afternoon. Highs around 40. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain overnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow likely. Early morning highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling into the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ008-312230- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through early afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain, freezing rain and sleet overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Colder. Early morning highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling into the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. $$ EAJ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather