Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

336 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

NYZ001-172200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

336 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Windy with highs in

the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ010-172200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

336 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ002-172200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

336 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast and increasing to 15 to

25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ011-172200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

336 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ085-172200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

336 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then rain,

sleet, snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of

an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the

upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ012-172200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

336 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then

sleet, rain, freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of

an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ019-172200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

336 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation an inch or less.

Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on

the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ020-172200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

336 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sleet, rain, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of

an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional snow showers. Colder with near steady

temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper

20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ021-172200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

336 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sleet, snow and freezing rain in the morning, then rain

and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation an

inch or less. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs

in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and sleet in the evening, then a chance

of snow overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ013-172200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

336 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning, then rain, sleet,

snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation

1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

Colder with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ014-172200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

336 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then sleet, snow, rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation 2 to 3 inches.

Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Colder with highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ003-172200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

336 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ004-172200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

336 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Colder with

highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional snow showers. Near steady temperatures in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ005-172200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

336 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional snow showers. Near steady temperatures in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ006-172200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

336 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill

to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs ranging from the lower 20s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ007-172200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

336 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 30.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s

inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ008-172200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

336 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper

20s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20.

$$

