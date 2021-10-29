NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 28, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

447 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

447 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain late. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional light rain and drizzle. Breezy with highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle overnight. Areas of

fog developing. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

447 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain late. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional light rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle overnight. Areas of

fog developing. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

447 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of rain late. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional light rain and drizzle. Breezy with highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle overnight. Areas of

fog developing. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

447 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with rain

late. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional light rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle overnight. Areas of

fog developing. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

447 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early. A chance of rain late this morning.

Rain this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s inland to the

mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional light rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle overnight. Areas of

fog developing. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

447 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain early this afternoon. Rain late. Highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional light rain and drizzle. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle overnight. Areas of

fog developing. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

447 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperatures ranging from around

50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional light rain and drizzle. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle overnight. Areas of

fog developing. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to

around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

447 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain early, then rain from late morning on.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops

to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional light rain and drizzle. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle overnight. Areas of

fog developing. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

447 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain late this morning. Rain this afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 40s

on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional light rain and drizzle. Highs ranging from

around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle overnight. Areas of

fog developing. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

447 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with rain

late. Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional light rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle overnight. Areas of

fog developing. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

447 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain late. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional light rain and drizzle. Highs ranging from

the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle overnight. Areas of

fog developing. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

447 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain late. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional light rain and drizzle. Breezy with highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle overnight. Areas of

fog developing. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

447 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional light rain and drizzle. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle likely in the evening, then

a chance of light rain and drizzle overnight. Areas of fog

developing. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

447 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional light rain and drizzle. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle likely in the evening, then

a chance of light rain and drizzle likely overnight. Areas of fog

developing. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

447 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional light rain and drizzle. Highs ranging from

the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle likely. Areas of fog

developing. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

447 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional light rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle likely. Areas of fog

developing. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

447 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the

mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming east.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional light rain and drizzle. Highs ranging from

around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle likely. Areas of fog

developing. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 50 on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

