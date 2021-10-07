NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 6, 2021

_____

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

428 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

428 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s

inland. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warm with lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

428 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warm with

highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming east around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

428 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warm with lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

428 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Warm with

highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming east around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warm with lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

428 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Warm with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 60s inland

to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

428 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warm with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

east winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming east around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warm with lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

428 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Warm with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Warm with lows around 60. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

428 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Warm with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from

around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

428 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Warm with highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and warm with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

428 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warm with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid

70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows around 60. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

428 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Warm with

highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

north winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows around 60. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

428 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Warm with

highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows around 60. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

428 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Warm with

highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 70s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

428 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Warm with

highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 70s inland. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

428 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Warm with

highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows ranging from the

lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the

mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

428 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper

50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

428 AM EDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.

Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the mid

50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

