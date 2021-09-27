NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 26, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

409 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

NYZ001-272115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

409 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. Windy with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ010-272115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

409 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. Windy with highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland

to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ002-272115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

409 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. Breezy with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ011-272115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

409 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. Windy with highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ085-272115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

409 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the

lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland

to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ012-272115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

409 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers early. Breezy with highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with

lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ019-272115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

409 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild

with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the

lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the

upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ020-272115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

409 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild

with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ021-272115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

409 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Mild

with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming north around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ013-272115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

409 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with

lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ014-272115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

409 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ003-272115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

409 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly sunny

from late morning on. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid

40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ004-272115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

409 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers late. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the

upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ005-272115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

409 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. A chance

of showers late. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid

40s inland to around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph

or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ006-272115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

409 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning. A chance of

showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ007-272115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

409 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ008-272115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

409 AM EDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

