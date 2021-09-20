NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 19, 2021

_____

881 FPUS51 KBUF 200721

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

321 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

NYZ001-200915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

321 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ010-200915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

321 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from

the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ002-200915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

321 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the

mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ011-200915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

321 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ085-200915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

321 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from

around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s inland to the mid 70s along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Warm with lows ranging from the lower

60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ012-200915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

321 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional rain. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ019-200915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

321 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Lows ranging from

the lower 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, warm with lows ranging

from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Warm with lows ranging from the lower

60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ020-200915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

321 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ021-200915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

321 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ013-200915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

321 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ014-200915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

321 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the lower

elevations to the mid 50s on the hilltops. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ003-200915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

321 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to the mid

50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional rain. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ004-200915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

321 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the

lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional rain. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ005-200915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

321 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer with lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ006-200915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

321 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the

upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ007-200915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

321 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s across the Tug

Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy with highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ008-200915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

321 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperatures in the mid 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

EAJ

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather