NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 7, 2021 _____ 711 FPUS51 KBUF 080800 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 400 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 NYZ001-082115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 400 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ010-082115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 400 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ002-082115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 400 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ011-082115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 400 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then mostly sunny late. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ085-082115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 400 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s inland to the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ012-082115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 400 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then partly sunny late. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ019-082115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 400 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from around 50 in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ020-082115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 400 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ021-082115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 400 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early. A chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ013-082115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 400 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ014-082115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 400 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early. A chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ003-082115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 400 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ004-082115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 400 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ005-082115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 400 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ006-082115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 400 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ007-082115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 400 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ008-082115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 400 AM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ AR _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather