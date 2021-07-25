NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 24, 2021

752 FPUS51 KBUF 250812

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

NYZ001-252100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ010-252100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ002-252100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ011-252100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ085-252100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland

to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ012-252100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then sunny

from late morning on. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-252100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in

interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ020-252100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-252100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows around 60. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ013-252100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then sunny

from late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ014-252100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ003-252100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ004-252100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ005-252100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ006-252100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around

80 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ007-252100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ008-252100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

