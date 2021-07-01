NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

606 FPUS51 KBUF 010832

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

NYZ001-012100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the

lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ010-012100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms from

late morning on. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ002-012100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ011-012100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms from

late morning on. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cool with

highs around 70. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ085-012100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ012-012100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ019-012100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers early, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to around 60 along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ020-012100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ021-012100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from around

70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ013-012100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ014-012100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ003-012100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from

around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ004-012100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ005-012100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ006-012100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light north winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ007-012100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning

on. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper

70s across the lower elevations. Light north winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light north winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ008-012100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

