NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021 _____ 391 FPUS51 KBUF 040559 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 159 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021 NYZ001-040915- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 159 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny but windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ010-040915- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 159 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny but windy. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ002-040915- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 159 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Southwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny but windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ011-040915- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 159 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny but windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Breezy, warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ085-040915- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 159 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny but windy. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ012-040915- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 159 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, warm with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with evening gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ019-040915- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 159 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Some patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ020-040915- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 159 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms near the Pennsylvania border. Some patchy fog. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with evening gusts up to 30 mph diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ021-040915- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 159 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms near the Pennsylvania border. Some patchy fog. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with evening gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ013-040915- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 159 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Some patchy fog developing. Lows around 60. Light south winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with evening gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ014-040915- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 159 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Some patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Breezy, warm with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ003-040915- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 159 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny but windy. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with evening gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ004-040915- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 159 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny but rather windy. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with evening gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ005-040915- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 159 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and breezy with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ006-040915- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 159 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ007-040915- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 159 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny and rather windy. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with evening gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ008-040915- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 159 AM EDT Fri Jun 4 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Some patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 in the Black River valley. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny breezy and warm with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with evening gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather