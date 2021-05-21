NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

441 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

441 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

441 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the

upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

441 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

441 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

441 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

441 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from

the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

441 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to around 80 inland. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

441 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

441 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from

the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

441 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from

the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

441 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from

the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

441 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the mid

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 80s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

441 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from

the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

441 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from

the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

441 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows around 60. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 70s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

441 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

441 AM EDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

