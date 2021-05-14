NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 13, 2021 _____ 003 FPUS51 KBUF 140754 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 354 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021 NYZ001-142130- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 354 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ010-142130- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 354 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ002-142130- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 354 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ011-142130- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 354 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ085-142130- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 354 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light west winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ012-142130- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 354 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ019-142130- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 354 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 40 in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ020-142130- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 354 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Light southwest winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ021-142130- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 354 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ013-142130- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 354 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ014-142130- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 354 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ003-142130- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 354 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ004-142130- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 354 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ005-142130- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 354 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ006-142130- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 354 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early across the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ007-142130- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 354 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ008-142130- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 354 AM EDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Light southwest winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$