NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

431 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

NYZ001-112130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

431 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ010-112130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

431 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely this

afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Erie

shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ002-112130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

431 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Breezy

with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ011-112130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

431 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely this afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ085-112130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

431 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early. Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers from late morning on. Breezy, chilly

with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around

50 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ012-112130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

431 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early. Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers late this morning. Partly sunny with

rain showers likely this afternoon. Breezy, chilly with highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops

to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ019-112130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

431 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early. Breezy, chilly with highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s

in interior valleys to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in

interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ020-112130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

431 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Areas of frost early. A chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Breezy, chilly with highs ranging from

the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ021-112130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

431 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early. Mostly sunny this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Breezy,

chilly with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops

to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ013-112130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

431 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early. Sunny early, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with

rain showers likely late. Breezy, chilly with highs ranging from the

mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ014-112130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

431 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early. Partly sunny this morning, then a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Breezy, chilly with highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops

to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ003-112130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

431 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy

with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ004-112130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

431 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ005-112130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

431 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Cool with

highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ006-112130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

431 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost early. Breezy, chilly with highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ007-112130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

431 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs ranging from

the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the

mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ008-112130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

431 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early. Partly sunny through early afternoon,

then a chance of rain showers late. Chilly with highs ranging from

the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops

to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

