NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 29, 2021

863 FPUS51 KBUF 300830

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

NYZ001-302115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Windy, colder with lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with evening gusts up to 45

mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ010-302115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, cool

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ002-302115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Very windy and

cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds increasing to 25 to 35

mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Windy, colder with lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

60s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ011-302115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, cool

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

overnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ085-302115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early, then just a chance of showers

from late morning on. Windy, cool with highs ranging from the mid

40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows ranging

from around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and not as cold with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ012-302115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of rain and

snow showers late. Windy, cool. Late morning highs in the mid to

upper 40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 30s. West winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

overnight. Windy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ019-302115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Windy, colder with lows

ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along

the Lake Erie shore to around 70 inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ020-302115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of rain and

snow showers late. Windy, cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with evening gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph

or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ021-302115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of rain

and snow showers late. Windy, cool. Early afternoon highs in the upper

40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with a chance of

rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Windy with lows around 30. Northwest winds 15

to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ013-302115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cool. Early afternoon highs around 50, then temperatures falling to

the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation

ranging from little or nothing in the valleys to an inch or less

across the higher terrain. Windy, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s

in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s in the

valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ014-302115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers through early

afternoon, then rain showers likely late. Windy, cool. Early morning

highs around 50, then temperatures falling to lower 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Snow

accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Windy,

colder with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with evening gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ003-302115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Very

windy and cool. Late morning highs around 50, then temperatures

falling into the lower 40s. West winds increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Windy, colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with evening gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s

inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ004-302115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through midday, then

showers likely late. Very windy and cool. Late morning highs in the

lower 50s, then temperatures falling into the lower 40s. West winds

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Very windy and cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with evening gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ005-302115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Windy, cool. Late morning

highs around 50, then temperatures falling into the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy, colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ006-302115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely early this

afternoon. Rain and snow showers late. Snow accumulation ranging from

little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less on

the Tug Hill. Very windy and cool. Late morning highs in the upper

40s, then temperatures falling to between 35 and 40. West winds

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely overnight. Additional snow accumulation ranging from an inch

or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 3 inches on the Tug

Hill. Windy, colder with lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool

with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower

50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cold with lows ranging from

the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ007-302115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then showers late. Windy,

cool. Early afternoon highs around 50, then temperatures falling to

between 35 and 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30

mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely overnight. Additional snow accumulation ranging from an inch

or less across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches on the Tug

Hill. Windy and much colder with lows ranging from the upper 20s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ008-302115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then rain and snow showers

late. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the

lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain.

Breezy, cool. Late morning highs in the upper 40s, then temperatures

falling to the mid and upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the

upper 40s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers likely with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs ranging from

the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

RSH/SW

