NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 21, 2021 _____ 593 FPUS51 KBUF 220814 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 NYZ001-222100- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ010-222100- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ002-222100- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow showers late this morning. A chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ011-222100- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with lake effect snow showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers late. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ085-222100- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ012-222100- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ019-222100- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ020-222100- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ021-222100- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ013-222100- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely early, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ014-222100- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Lake effect snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from around an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ003-222100- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ004-222100- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy, cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ005-222100- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ006-222100- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers through early afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers late. Additional snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ007-222100- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers through early afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow showers late. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows ranging from around 30 across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ008-222100- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$