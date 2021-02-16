NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 15, 2021 _____ 919 FPUS51 KBUF 160840 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 330 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 NYZ001-162200- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 330 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Windy, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ010-162200- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 330 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow and sleet early, then snow. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 20. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ002-162200- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 330 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Windy, cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph early, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Colder with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ011-162200- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 330 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow and sleet early this morning, then snow from late morning on. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 20. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ085-162200- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 330 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain early, then snow and sleet early. Snow from late morning on. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Early morning highs in the mid 20s, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20 on the hilltops and to around 20 across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Much colder with lows ranging from zero to 5 above inland to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs 20 to 25. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ012-162200- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 330 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sleet, snow and freezing rain early this morning, then snow from late morning on. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Late morning highs in the mid 20s, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20 on the hilltops and to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs 20 to 25. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ019-162200- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 330 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow early, then snow. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Early morning highs in the mid 20s, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows ranging from around 5 above in interior valleys to around 10 above along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 10 to 15. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs 20 to 25. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ020-162200- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 330 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet early, then snow and sleet with freezing rain likely early. Snow from late morning on. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Early morning highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs 20 to 25. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ021-162200- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 330 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet early, then sleet, freezing rain and snow likely early. Snow likely through early afternoon, then a chance of snow showers late. Additional snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Late morning highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling into the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs 20 to 25. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ013-162200- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 330 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow early this morning, then snow likely with a chance of sleet late this morning. Snow likely early this afternoon, then a chance of snow showers late. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs 20 to 25. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ014-162200- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 330 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet early this morning, then a chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet late this morning. A chance of snow early this afternoon, then a chance of snow showers late. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to around 20 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs 20 to 25. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ003-162200- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 330 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain early this morning, then snow from late morning on. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Windy with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph early, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Colder with lows ranging from around 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ004-162200- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 330 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow early, then freezing rain and sleet likely early. A chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet late this morning, then a chance of snow early this afternoon. Snow likely late. Additional snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow likely. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Colder with lows 10 to 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ005-162200- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 330 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet early this morning, then a chance of sleet, freezing rain and snow late this morning. Snow likely this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow likely. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Colder with lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ006-162200- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 330 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow early, then freezing rain and sleet early. A chance of freezing rain and sleet late this morning, then snow with a chance of sleet early this afternoon. Snow late. Additional snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Much colder with lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ007-162200- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 330 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow and sleet with freezing rain likely this morning, then snow this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Highs ranging from the mid 20s across the lower elevations to the upper 20s on the Tug Hill. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs 20 to 25. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ008-162200- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 330 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow early, then freezing rain and sleet this morning. Snow with sleet likely early this afternoon, then snow late. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Highs around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Much colder with lows zero to 5 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs 15 to 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Highs in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. 